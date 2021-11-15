Jordan Pickford’s ‘battle’ with Aaron Ramsdale for England isn’t fair to the Everton goalkeeper.

For tonight’s last World Cup qualifying match, England manager Gareth Southgate is anticipated to make a number of changes, with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale set to start in place of Jordan Pickford.

No. 1 Everton England thrashed Albania 5-0 on Friday, moving within one point of qualification for Qatar 2022. Pickford kept another clean sheet.

Southgate, on the other hand, is prepared to hand Ramsdale the gloves for tonight’s match against San Marino at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in the summer and has immediately established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.