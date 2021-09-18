Jordan Pickford’s absence is explained as Everton suffer a quadruple injury blow and James Rodriguez makes his Aston Villa choice.

Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, and Richarlison have all been ruled out for Everton ahead of their match against Aston Villa today.

Salomon Rondon and Asmir Begovic have been given full debuts, while Ben Godfrey is slated to fill in at right-back for Coleman.

The extent of Pickford, Coleman, and Richarlison’s injuries is unknown, but with Dominic Calvert-Lewin already out for an extended period, Rafa Benitez has fewer choices up forward.

Coleman is thought to have a hamstring injury, while Pickford has a shoulder problem.

Ellis Simms, who returned to first-team training this week, flew to Villa Park with the Blues squad, as did under-23s goalkeeper Zan-Luk Leban.

Begovic is backed up by Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, and Lucas Digne in defense.

Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Alex Iwobi play in support of Rondon, with Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure anchoring the midfield.

Andy Lonergan, Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Andre Gomes, Anthony Gordon, Tom Davies, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Simms are the players on the bench.

Rafa Benitez has left James Rodriguez out of his team.