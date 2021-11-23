Jordan Pickford offers a warning to his Everton teammates ahead of a critical Brentford meeting.

Jordan Pickford has declared that whomever is in Everton’s starting XI should be capable of performing in the Premier League, and has urged his teammates not to panic as they seek their first win in over two months at Brentford.

The Blues’ six-match winless streak has included two international breaks, and their last three points have come at home against Norwich City on September 25.

Rafa Benitez’s side were overwhelmed by defending champions Manchester City in a 3-0 defeat at the Etihad on Sunday, capping off a disappointing run.

Many Evertonians, though, were saddened not by the scoreline, but by the humility with which they surrendered.

Everton’s spine has been ripped out by injuries to attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, and center-back Yerry Mina, but England goalkeeper Pickford feels their replacements are up to the challenge.

“We are all Premier League players and all have the quality,” he said on the club’s website.

“We’ve had a few of injuries, but people get opportunities to come in, and we all have to take advantage of them.”

“We are all capable of playing, and when the manager selects his starting XI, we must deliver.”

“You know you’re up against it at City; they’re a strong team who won the league last season and advanced to the Champions League final.”

“We gave up three goals, which we didn’t like, and we didn’t convert our counter-attacking chances or get a shot on target to affect [City goalkeeper] Ederson.”

“Every week, the boss sets you up, and you trust that strategy, which sometimes works and sometimes doesn’t.”

“We need to keep moving forward, wait for the dust to settle, and work hard all week.”

“For Brentford on Sunday, we need to be calm and refreshed.”