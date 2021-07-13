Jordan Pickford of Everton breaks his silence following England’s humiliation in the Euro 2020 final.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has spoken out after England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final, admitting he is “totally heartbroken.”

The Three Lions were defeated on penalties by Italy at Wembley on Sunday night following a valiant effort to reach the country’s first major final in 55 years, drawing 1-1 in the decider after extra time.

The Blues star, in particular, was outstanding throughout the campaign and carried that form into the match against Roberto Mancini’s side.

Despite the 27-year-heroics old’s in stopping spot kicks from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho, England was still defeated when Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all missed 12-yard attempts.

Following the game, members of the squad have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the previous few weeks, with Pickford being the latest to do so.

The goalkeeper expressed his sadness at not winning Sunday’s final on Instagram, but thanked fans for their support.

“I’m incredibly gutted that we couldn’t go over the line on Sunday night,” the message said.

Instagram

“We did everything we could as a team to bring it home, but football is football.” This time, it just wasn’t meant to be for us.

“It’s been a pleasure to spend the previous seven weeks in this camp with the lads.” I can’t thank you all enough for your support; even though we came up short, we created memories that will last a lifetime.

“We shall return and do everything in our power to make you all proud again.”

Pickford will now have a holiday before returning to Finch Farm and continuing his preparations for Everton’s key season in 2021-22.