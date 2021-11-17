Jordan Pickford makes Everton better and crave admittance by saying, “What I thrive off.”

Jordan Pickford has promised to keep improving and believes that playing football without passion and drive to win is pointless.

Pickford was rested for England’s win against San Marino on Monday night after keeping another clean sheet in a 5-0 win over Albania on Friday.

Pickford has been in excellent form for the Blues this season, keeping his 50th clean sheet in the goalless draw with Tottenham before the international break.

Pickford, on the other hand, has stated that he is constantly wanting to improve and take his game to the next level.

“I feel like I’m in a pretty wonderful moment,” he told evertonfc.com. I’m constantly seeking to improve – not content with where I am today, but rather with attaining levels where I can continue to improve, whether on the training pitch or elsewhere.

“I train hard every day and have done so for as long as I can remember. Then, on Saturdays or whenever the game is, I attempt to translate that into performances.” Despite his great performances over the last 12 months, critics such as Roy Keane and Lee Dixon have slammed the former Sunderland star.

Pickford has a reputation for being a yelling, excitable player who is frequently heard yelling at teammates during games.

However, the England international argues that his passion and hunger stems from a desire to win and a fear of disappointing Everton supporters.

“For me, Everton is the People’s Club, and it comes with a lot of passion,” he remarked. It makes me happy to watch the fans enjoying a wonderful time.

“It’s one of the reasons I despise losing so much, because we’re not only losing as people and as a team, but we’re also losing for them.”

“It’s just passion when I’m out on the pitch and shouting.” It’s not about being negative; it’s about being positive and attempting to assist my colleagues, to provide them with drive and determination.

“What’s the point of playing football if I don’t have that passion and desire to win?”

