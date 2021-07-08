Jordan Pickford has joined the Everton club alongside Gary Lineker and James Rodriguez.

Jordan Pickford has etched his name into Everton’s history books and has joined a select group of players who have been inducted into the club’s international Hall of Fame.

Whatever happens in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley, the England and Everton goalkeeper will complete the tournament with the most clean sheets.

Pickford had five shutouts before the Three Lions conceded against Denmark in Wednesday’s semi-final victory, and while UEFA does not award a ‘Golden Glove,’ when stattos look for the best keepers of 2021, it will be Pickford’s name they read, and he will be in strong Blues company.

Gary Lineker won the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup while playing for Everton. In Mexico, the Match of the Day host scored six goals for England, including a hat-trick against Poland in the group stage and a brace against Paraguay in the final 16. He got his sixth goal against Argentina, but Diego Maradona’s Hand of God knocked Bobby Robson’s team out in the quarter-finals.

After making an impression on the world stage with 40 goals in 57 games for Howard Kendall’s Toffees (who ended the season without a trophy, finishing second and two points behind rivals Liverpool before losing to the Reds in the FA Cup final despite Lineker’s goals), the striker joined Barcelona, but still believes that the Everton team was the best he ever played for.

Ray Wilson, a defender who helped England win the World Cup in 1966, had become a national hero 20 years before. He was also an Everton hero, having come back from a goal down to overcome Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 to win the FA Cup just two months before.

Liverpool won the title the same year, and before the 1966 Charity Shield at Goodison Park, Wilson and Reds forward Roger Hunt proudly displayed the dazzling Jules Rimet trophy to the 63,329 fans in attendance.

Pickford isn’t the only member of the current Everton squad who has performed well at a summer event.

