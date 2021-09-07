Jordan Pickford, Everton’s goalkeeper, pinpoints the most significant development.

Jordan Pickford has revealed which aspect of his game he thinks he has improved the most in recent months.

Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard has been in superb form recently for both club and country, particularly since the turn of the year, and has been rotated with Robin Olsen at times throughout 2020/21.

The England player has had a terrific year in 2021, including playing a key role in guiding his country to the Euro 2020 final in the summer.

And the 27-year-old has stated that he believes that refining one specific part of his game has been crucial in his recent turnaround.

“I think the most important thing is decision-making,” Pickford stated.

“Making the right pass at the right time, whether it’s on a counter-attack or to take the edge off the game and give the lads a break.

“I’ve always felt confident in my ability to distribute the ball; it’s simply a matter of doing so at the appropriate time and looking after the lads.

“Realistically, if I have the ball in my hands, I am in charge of the game and must handle it.

“I believe that’s where I’ve made the most progress.”

Some fans and analysts speculated on who should start in goal for England ahead of the European Championships this summer.

Gareth Southgate has already stated that he has never had any reservations about Pickford’s ability, despite his club’s struggles.

The Three Lions manager went on to repeat that point and explain where he believes the goalie has improved recently.

“We’ve always had faith in his ability as a goalkeeper,” England manager Gareth Southgate said.

“I believe that has been questioned from the outside but never from within, and his performances have always justified that trust.

“There’s the goalkeeping talent to keep the ball out of the net, and then there’s the ability to keep the ball out of the net with his feet, which is so vital in today’s game.

“He has a terrific passing range, which is critical for the way we want to play. There’s always space for improvement in everyone’s game.

"His serenity in matches, especially in the last six months, has been a remarkable standout and growth. In our games, it's never been an issue, but."