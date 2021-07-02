Jordan Pickford discusses the decision that propelled him forward at Everton, as well as his response to Rafa Benitez’s arrival.

Jordan Pickford has credited Carlo Ancelotti and Robin Olsen with assisting him in regaining his best form at Everton.

Following a series of high-profile errors earlier this season, the shot-place stopper’s in the Blues lineup came under pressure, with questions being raised about his standing as England’s number one.

Former Everton manager Ancelotti started the 27-year-old for the bulk of the season, but benched him twice, against Newcastle United and Leicester City, in favor of Sweden international Olsen.

Pickford has been the Three Lions’ star performer at Euro 2020, keeping clean sheets in all four of his outings to help Gareth Southgate’s team reach the quarter-finals after a successful finish to the season at Goodison Park.

And he has complimented Ancelotti’s treatment of him, as well as the additional competition supplied by Roma loanee Olsen, for guiding him through some of the season’s most difficult periods.

Pickford told reporters, “Robin came into the club at Everton last season to push me on, and it’s always great when there’s competition there for you.”

“The more rivalry there is, the more you want to prove them wrong and improve.”

“Last season was fantastic for me because we had Robin and Carlo, our manager, took me out of the game a couple of times to give me a break and replenish my batteries.

“Unfortunately, I had a couple of little niggles and bruises, so I had to take an extra rest, which I didn’t want to do but had to.

“Then I came back, and I was flying, and I felt great, and I just carried it into the England set-up.”

Pickford also revealed when he learned that Rafa Benitez would be taking over as Everton manager after Carlo Ancelotti’s surprise return to Real Madrid last month.

Despite having spoken with the Spaniard since his hiring, the Everton goalkeeper claimed he won’t be worrying about the situation at the club until after Euro 2020.

He said, “I only discovered out when the manager got announced when it came out yesterday.”

“I’ve simply been concentrating on England and one goal in particular. The summary comes to a close.