Jordan Pickford credits his England teammates for keeping clean sheets.

Jordan Pickford hailed his England teammates for their contributions as the Three Lions continue to be unstoppable at Euro 2020.

As they prepare for their quarter-final match against Ukraine on Saturday, Gareth Southgate’s side is yet to concede at the finals.

To keep the run going, goalkeeper Pickford made two excellent stops against Germany, and he has been happy to be in such strong form.

When asked about preserving four clean sheets in four games, Pickford answered, “For me, it is extremely good and it is really lovely.”

“But it’s not just me; it’s the entire XI, and everyone is fighting extremely hard to keep those clean sheets, which are crucial in tournament football.

“It (Germany) was a terrific game, and it was a good game for me because I was in the moment – and I have to be in the moment for England – and I felt like I was there, making saves when I needed to make saves.

“You just have to be ready, your concentration levels must be high, and I must give it my best during the game.”

Back-up keepers Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone were also praised by Pickford.

He continued, “Of course, the GK union is fantastic.” “Every day, we put forth a lot of effort. Without a doubt, you must be at the top of your game and not take any shortcuts. We work hard, share the load, and help each other achieve our goals.”

After beating Germany in front of a loud Wembley crowd, Pickford believes the squad now has greater motivation to win the quarter-final in Rome and come home for the semi-finals and final.

“We have to establish our own atmosphere in Rome, which we can do,” he explained.

“The fans were fantastic the other night and throughout the group stages, so I think that gives us even more motivation for the game, to return to a semi-final with 60,000 people watching.”

Pickford had stated prior to the game against Germany. (This is a brief piece.)