Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson gave a word of encouragement ahead of England’s pursuit for Euro 2020 triumph.

Former Sunderland captain Kevin Ball has sent ex-Black Cats Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford a motivational and straightforward letter ahead of the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.

Ball was a key figure in the development of goalkeeper Pickford and midfielder Henderson, who both came through the ranks at Sunderland’s academy, having joined at the age of eight years old.

“I’ve always told the two of them that getting to the top is the easy part; staying there is the difficult part,” Ball told the PA news agency.

“As you’ve seen with the two of them, they have to be on top of their game all of the time. But I remember seeing that in their lockers when they were younger.

“You knew they’d accomplish it because their skill was there, but the overarching factor was their attitude, their want to be the best, keep being the best, and stay the greatest.

“It’s not a career where you can say to yourself, ‘Today I want to be a player, but tomorrow I simply want to be myself,’ because it’s not possible.

“If you want to play at the top level in the game, you have to put in a tremendous lot of effort physically, psychologically, emotionally, or whatever you want to call it.”

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been sensational for England so far in the Three Lions’ campaign. The 27-year-old has played every minute and has only let up one goal — which allegedly should not have been allowed to stand in the first place.

Ball spent time working with Pickford to develop his now-impressive distributional skills during his time coaching the goalkeeper, who has a photograph of him obtaining the former Sunderland skipper’s signature as a young fan.

Jordan is comparable to a ball-playing center-back. Jordan was fantastic with his feet, and we used to put him in passing drills, possession games, and boxes with us,” said the former Sunderland midfielder.

“In the tournament, he’s been outstanding. His game management has been constant, and I’ve liked watching him play.

“Will there be one or two decisions among all those he’ll make that will be called into question?” The summary comes to a close.