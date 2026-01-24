Jordan McGhee Eager to Make Impact at Motherwell After Injury Setback

After months of sidelining due to injury, Jordan McGhee is set to make a significant contribution to Motherwell’s campaign this season. The former Hearts and Dundee player, who was forced to watch from the sidelines following two separate thigh injuries, is excited to finally rejoin the action. McGhee made his debut for the club last weekend in a cameo appearance at Easter Road and is now looking forward to playing a full role in upcoming fixtures, including the Scottish Cup tie against Ross County.

Injury Recovery and Return to Action

It’s been a frustrating first half of the season for McGhee, with two separate thigh injuries hampering his progress. “It’s still been tough watching because you always naturally want to be part of that and feel that you can add to that,” McGhee reflected. “But watching the boys play their stuff every week and picking up results and winning games, there was no better feeling.” Despite the challenge of being out of action, McGhee has remained involved with the team, attending video meetings and soaking in the positive energy from his teammates. “The dressing room’s positive every single day. It helps you when you’re injured as well, that everyone’s bouncing about the place,” he added.

McGhee’s return to fitness is timely, with his first official home debut now on the horizon. The 29-year-old signed a pre-contract with Motherwell a year ago and will soon mark his first full appearance in front of the home fans. Manager Stuart Kettlewell, who played a key role in McGhee’s recruitment, will also be in action during Saturday’s fixture, albeit on the opposition side, after a stint managing Kilmarnock.

Hometown Connection Fuels Passion

As McGhee prepares to step onto the pitch for his home debut, his connection to Motherwell feels even more personal. “I’ve got family that are Motherwell fans, they’re pretty local as well, so there’s a bit more on it for me now,” he shared. “It excites me to come here and do everyone proud.” The excitement is palpable among the club’s supporters as well, with increasing attendance at every match creating a vibrant atmosphere. “You just need to look at the crowds, every game we seem to get more and more people coming to the game, which is great. It’s great for us as players and creates a better atmosphere as well,” McGhee said, adding that even in his hometown of East Kilbride, he often encounters fans who share their enthusiasm for the team’s progress.

Motherwell will face Ross County in the Scottish Cup, looking to build on their recent momentum. Though McGhee remains sidelined alongside other injured players such as Elliot Watt and Callum Hendry, the return of Stephen O’Donnell, who overcame a back strain, provides a boost for the team.