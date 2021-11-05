Jordan Henderson’s revelation about Liverpool’s future amid personal issues: ‘I’m not going to sugarcoat it.’

Despite a rocky start at Anfield, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted he ‘never considered’ leaving the club.

The 30-year-old joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2011, although he was linked with a move to Fulham just over a year later.

Henderson opened out about his difficult start to life on Merseyside in a recent interview with GQ Magazine, but insists he had no intention of leaving so soon.

“There was no way I was leaving,” he claimed. “I didn’t give it much thought. I’d only been at Liverpool for a little over a year, and my contract was still up for renewal, so it wasn’t something I was willing to consider.

“Brendan [Rodgers] was, to be honest, excellent in that situation. He promised to help me grow as a player, and he delivered on that promise, therefore I owe him a debt of gratitude.” Henderson, who joined the club at the age of 20, endured hardships on and off the field in his first few years, as his father was diagnosed with cancer and his wife was expecting a child, all while the Reds were locked in a title race.

He continued, ” “I’m not going to sugarcoat it; it was a trying period for me. It was difficult since I was dealing with personal concerns and wasn’t playing at the level I was capable of.

“I was young and joining a great club, so there was a lot of expectation on me, but I believe that if you sign for Liverpool, no matter where you are in your career, it will be a tremendous step up.

“I knew how huge the club was and how exciting it was to be a part of it, but I always wanted to stay at Anfield as long as possible.

“I expected it to be challenging, especially in the beginning, but I didn’t expect it to be as difficult as it was.”

After captaining Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years and their sixth European Cup, the England international has made over 400 appearances for the Reds.

Henderson is also an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ rights.