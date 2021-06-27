Jordan Henderson’s heartfelt letter from England training camp to Liverpool fans

Jordan Henderson, the captain of Liverpool, has surprised a Reds fan who has helped out with essential volunteer work in the city.

Following the devastating impact of gun and knife crime in North Liverpool, Bradley Gwin-Barratt has been volunteering at Liverpool Homeless Football Club, taking part in young social action campaigns highlighting the causes of homelessness and working to build bridges in the community.

On Sunday, Henderson took time out of his hectic schedule to personally video contact Bradley as part of ‘National Thank You Day.’

The FA organized the action as part of its support for the national day of thanks, which was organized by The Together Coalition.

The purpose of the day is to bring communities together to appreciate one other and celebrate the sense of camaraderie that many people felt during the lockdown.

Henderson is currently with the England national team in the European Championships this summer, having made one appearance as a substitute in Tuesday night’s win over the Czech Republic.

Henderson expresses his gratitude to Bradley in a video issued by the FA, promising to give him a gift in exchange for his efforts.

“On behalf of the England national team, we’d like to express our gratitude for everything you’ve done,” Henderson added.

“This England shirt here is also a small thank you from me.

“I’ll make sure that gets signed and mailed to you, along with a personal note.”