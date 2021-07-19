Jordan Henderson’s departure has become a major source of concern for FSG, as it threatens Liverpool’s reputation.

With two years left on Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool deal, we’re probably a long way from the point where fear is justified.

But make no mistake: reports that conflicts have surfaced in the early stages of discussions for a new pact are not encouraging.

At the age of 31, the player is definitely eager to finish his career at Anfield, where he has spent the most of his time.

However, the fact that a deadlock has already emerged implies that the club’s views on how much he should be paid during that time differ greatly.

It’s a predicament that Gini Wijnaldum found himself in prior to his move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, albeit it’s not nearly as urgent.

With his 31st birthday coming and a lot of kilometers under his belt, a new contract for the Dutchman was thought to be difficult to come by.

While it would have been impossible to expect Liverpool to match his £300,000 pre-tax salary in Paris, it was reported that the midfielder was initially willing to take approximately half of that to join Barcelona or stay on Merseyside.

Henderson, who is five months older than his former teammate and seeking a contract extension that would take him to the age of 35 at the absolute least, will be concerned that the Reds will not compromise on that front.

Michael Edwards’ focus is currently on tying down the likes of Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk for their peak years, which does not help his cause.

The club’s captain’s extension talks have no doubt been tainted by a reluctance to allow a complete group to age together.

Is it really sensible to stick to an agreed figure when it comes to such a crucial dressing room figure, even if the likelihood of on-pitch decline is a huge issue for Liverpool?

Henderson is regarded as the key driver of the high standards and good habits that have led to the Reds’ recent success, alongside James Milner, who is due to leave next summer.

