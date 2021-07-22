Jordan Henderson’s contract, Jarrod Bowen’s interest, and Saul Niguez’s recent news are all discussed in this LIVE Liverpool transfer Q&A.

Following the conclusion of Euro 2020, Liverpool’s focus has shifted entirely to the summer transfer market as they attempt to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

With little over three weeks until the Premier League begins on August 14, the Reds meet German club Mainz in a pre-season friendly in Austria tomorrow evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already signed French defender Ibrahima Konate and have been linked with moves for Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid, Donyell Malen of PSV and West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen.

New contracts for Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk are expected to be signed later this summer, although club captain Jordan Henderson’s future has been called into question.

Our Liverpool correspondent Paul Gorst will be here to answer all of your questions live via our Q&A ahead of what might be a hectic summer at Anfield.

