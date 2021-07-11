Jordan Henderson’s act of generosity for a Liverpool staff member was exposed, and he said, “I’ll never forget that day.”

Jordan Henderson is a professional athlete that competes at the highest level. England has given him 63 caps, and he has become an important piece in Jurgen Klopp’s all-conquering Liverpool team in recent years.

But, as Carol Farell, a long-serving canteen worker at Liverpool’s former training base Melwood, testified in a letter, his athletic ability is not even his best feature.

Farell paid tribute to Henderson ahead of Sunday’s European Championship final, saying that she has witnessed him grow from a young adolescent kid when he first arrived in 2011, to a proud man who carries himself impeccably on and off the field.

Farell has revealed how Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard paid her an unexpected visit at her house a few years ago when she was battling illness.

“Not only at Liverpool, but also on England duty, you’re a role model and a leader. Young athletes look up to you, and you inspire them,” she told the Athletic in an interview.

“I’ll never forget the day you and Adam Lallana showed up at my Anfield front door two years ago. At the time, I was experiencing some health issues. I’d been through a lot.

“Seeing you two there on the porch gave me the shock of my life. I couldn’t seem to find the words to express myself.

“Jordan, you came in, started the kettle, and we had a great conversation. You asked what you could do to assist me since you didn’t want me to be concerned.

“You told me how much the boys missed me and how excited they were to have me back at work.

“What a thoughtful gesture.” It’s an experience I’ll never forget. You’ve really pushed yourself to the limit.

“In the months that followed, you called me on a regular basis to see how I was doing. During the pandemic, I was away from the training grounds, and I’ve truly missed it.”

Henderson, along with other Premier League captains, organized the #PlayersTogether fund as a financial benefit to the NHS at the outset of the Covid-19 outbreak.