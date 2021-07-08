Jordan Henderson tells how England substitute Jack Grealish truly responded.

Jordan Henderson believes Jack Grealish understands why Gareth Southgate took him off after only half an hour in England’s triumph over Denmark.

Grealish, an Aston Villa midfielder, came off the bench 69 minutes into Wednesday’s semi-final, with the score at 1-1 after Simon Kjaer’s own goal had cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s magnificent opener.

After Harry Kane’s extra-time goal, Grealish was substituted for full-back Kieran Trippier, as England looked to complete a historic victory that would bring them to their first World Cup final since 1966.

Grealish’s substitution was a talking topic among analysts and supporters, with Gary Neville calling it “embarrassing” for a player to be substituted after only 36 minutes on the pitch.

However, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson maintained at full-time that Grealish had no hard feelings and was as happy with the 2-1 victory as any other England player.

Henderson told ITV, “You speak to Jack, and he gets the problem.” “At the end of the day, it’s about the team, and we’re here to win.”

“We changed formation, and I felt Jack did a fantastic job when he came in and played his part, but then Kieran came on and stiffened things up at the back, so we switched to a five.

“Jack understands; he’s overjoyed in there, and as I’ve said, this is bigger than any one person; it’s a team effort, and we sometimes have to make difficult decisions.”

Henderson, who came on as the Danes wore down, helped tilt the game in England’s favor after being introduced in the 95th minute.

“We thought the team was playing so there is a risk you feel the need to make changes and affect the game when the team is playing well and maybe you don’t need to do too much,” said Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate, whose side faces Italy in the final on Sunday.

“Every player who entered the game had a positive impact, and it provided us the opportunity to have some freshness, of course.”

“Sometimes it’s braver to do nothing because the danger is that doing nothing will backfire. The summary comes to a close.