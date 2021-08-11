Jordan Henderson outlines why Liverpool decided to take the knee this season in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has outlined why the club has decided to keep taking the knee ahead of Premier League matches in the 2021/22 season.

Last Monday, the Premier League said that all 20 top-flight clubs had agreed to continue supporting the anti-racism gesture, which was first seen at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Players and match officials will also wear ‘No Room For Racism’ badges on their shirts to show their support for a game free of prejudice.

“On behalf of all of the players at Liverpool, I want to underline our commitment to taking the knee in the Premier League this season and applaud the decision that was taken by the Premier League last week,” said men’s captain Jordan Henderson on liverpoolfc.com.

“There has been an unfounded argument about why footballers continue to protest in this manner, but there should be none. It’s really straightforward: we’re protesting racism.

“The issue should no longer be why are we doing it, but why wouldn’t we?” says the author. This is a required reaction to a situation that we are aware of and that we also recognize should not be occurring.

“As a result, I’m proud of my teammates when we take the knee, and I couldn’t be prouder to be captain of our club when our fans applauded us as we did so.

“We can only create positive change by doing what is right and uniting together, and it is in this spirit that we will continue to take the knee.”

Captain Niamh Fahey confirmed that Liverpool Women will continue to take the knee.

“As a women’s team, we’re glad that the football authorities will once again encourage squads that want to take a knee,” Fahey said.

“We witnessed last summer during the Euros that racism is still a problem in society, not only in football. Unfortunately, it demonstrates that the reason we took a knee last season is still valid this season.

“It is our way of stating that racism and other types of prejudice have no place in our society.”

“The summary comes to an end.”