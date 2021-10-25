Jordan Henderson on what Liverpool’s dressing room anticipated Manchester United’s second-half performance.

During Liverpool’s 5-0 hammering of Manchester United, captain Jordan Henderson claimed that the players exhorted each other to “keep going” during the halftime break.

The Reds cruised to win thanks to a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah, as well as goals from Diogo Jota and Naby Keita, as they took advantage of their opponents’ shoddy defending.

Henderson controlled the midfield with his usual power, playing a superb pass through to Salah to set up the rout’s fifth goal.

Henderson spoke to beIN Sports afterward, and while he acknowledged that it was a wonderful day, he was eager to keep his feet on the ground with the 2021-22 season still ahead of him.

“It’s an incredible day,” the midfielder added. “I’ve played at Old Trafford several times and it’s a difficult place to visit, so we can’t really downplay the performance.

“But, at the same time, we only came for three points. We’ve now won two games in a row. It’s way too early to talk about the title race; instead, we need to focus on each game individually.

“There is a lot of football to be had. But it is, after all, a significant day. We’ll have a good time tonight, but our attention must immediately shift to the next game.” After a stunning first 45 minutes, Liverpool led 4-0 at Old Trafford, leading a large number of home fans to flee.

Despite the substantial advantage, Henderson stated that the players in the locker room expressed a desire to maintain their foot on United’s throat.

When asked what the message was at halftime, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard replied, “Keep going.” “Continue on. We expected them to start fast in the second half because they had shown in midweek that they could turn games around.

“As a result, even a single goal can alter the atmosphere. We know how quickly football can change, so it was all about being on the front foot and trying to keep going for the next goal and retaining the ball for long periods of time, which I felt we did extremely well.” “Overall, the performance was really pleasing from start to finish.”