Jordan Henderson made his England debut when he was captain of Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson’s 45-minute cameo against the Czech Republic in England’s final Euro 2020 group game moved the Liverpool captain to 60 caps in an England shirt.

Henderson has the most caps in the current crop of players in the camp, with Kyle Walker and Harry Kane not far behind. Despite being a long way behind the captain he succeeded, Steven Gerrard, who racked up 116 caps for the Three Lions, Henderson has the most caps in the current crop of players in the camp.

His performance on Tuesday night was another step forward in his recovery from an injury that forced him to miss the final months of the season.

Henderson, on the other hand, will be celebrating the 11th anniversary of his debut appearance in an England shirt this November.

Fabio Capello, the then 64-year-old manager who gave him his Wembley debut, already had a Champions League, two La Liga titles, and five Italian titles under his belt when he took control of England.

Henderson was called up after a strong season with Sunderland, where he spent his final season before joining Liverpool for £16 million.

The friendly against France came just months after England was comprehensively thrashed by Germany in the World Cup in South Africa, with Frank Lampard’s goal, which crossed the line but was not given, stealing the show as Germany advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to a Thomas Muller brace.

Henderson, who was 20 at the time, started the match against France and played the entire 90 minutes alongside Gareth Barry in a 4-2-3-1 formation with future colleagues James Milner, Steven Gerrard, and Andy Carroll on the left wing, attacking midfield, and striker positions, respectively.

Carroll was also given his first start following a strong start to the season with Newcastle.

Laurent Blanc’s side defeated England 2-1, despite Peter Crouch’s goal, as Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena handed Capello his penultimate defeat before his resignation a year later.

Henderson has made 59 appearances for England since then, but has yet to score a goal. He came close in his previous two outings, missing a penalty against Romania and scoring an offside goal against the Czech Republic.

When England beat Germany in a legendary match, the 31-year-old was a substitute. The summary comes to a close.