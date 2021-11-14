Jordan Henderson, Liverpool’s captain, has been dealt a new injury worry.

Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool captain, will not go with England to face San Marino on Monday.

The 31-year-old is one of numerous players in Gareth Southgate’s squad who have returned to their clubs ahead of the end of the international break, according to reports.

Henderson’s most recent effort in a Three Lions shirt, against Albania on Friday night, was praised.

Only his second goal for his country, the midfielder glided through defenders to put England 3-0 up shortly after the half-hour mark, while also assisting Harry Kane.

Despite playing the entire 90 minutes at Wembley, though,