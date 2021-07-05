Jordan Henderson, Liverpool captain, makes a “tough” admission about his country’s future.

Jordan Henderson has spoken out about the challenges he faced during the European Championships.

With a win over Ukraine on Saturday, England advanced to the semi-finals, with the 31-year-old scoring the game’s fourth goal, which was also his first for the Three Lions.

As he continues his comeback from groin surgery, he has yet to play more than 45 minutes in any game in the competition, accumulating 80 minutes in the last three games.

The injury he sustained in the Merseyside Derby defeat to Everton, in which he went out after only half an hour, contributed to the Reds’ injury troubles at the time.

“(It’s) difficult when you’re not playing; it can be stressful at times, especially if you’re not beginning games, but you just have to make sure you’re ready and train well,” Henderson said.

“Of course, I’d been out for a long time heading into the tournament, so being here is a huge benefit for me, and being able to contribute is crucial, but as a player, you obviously want to be playing as much as possible.

“You have to train as hard as you can and be ready to go whenever you’re called upon.”

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips have impressed as a midfield pairing in Gareth Southgate’s 4-2-3-1 system, with the two acting as the holding partnership during England’s historic victory over Germany at Wembley.

Saturday’s overwhelming victory over Andriy Shevchenko’s side reinforced England’s credentials and raised the nation’s hopes a notch or two.

After a beautiful piece of movement by the Liverpool skipper, Henderson completed the scoring with a powerful header shortly after the hour mark.

He stated, ” “I was ecstatic to score, but the most important thing was the performance and the victory.

“We did it in a pretty nice performance, so we’re extremely satisfied, very pleased. Now it’s time to start preparing for the next game.”

Henderson appears relieved in behind-the-scenes footage provided by England, saying, “It’s been a long time coming, about time.” “What are you laughing at?” he asked before seizing Manchester United newcomer Jadon Sancho in a friendly headlock.

In the encounter against Denmark, the 31-year-old will have tight opposition. The summary comes to a close.