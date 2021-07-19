Jordan Henderson Is Linked With PSG And Atletico Madrid, According To Liverpool Rumors

Jordan Henderson’s career at Liverpool FC is said to be in jeopardy due to interest from European rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Atletico Madrid.

The Reds have made little progress in negotiations with Henderson regarding a contract extension, with the Premier League champion’s current term set to expire in 2023. According to The Athletic, Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards is focusing on more serious concerns with the squad rather than the captain’s contract. PSG and Atletico Madrid are said to be keeping an eye on Henderson’s Liverpool contract issue.

According to 90Min, Liverpool were said to be prioritizing the contract extensions of goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Jordan Henderson ahead of the upcoming season. While Becker’s deal is nearing completion, Edwards is reportedly looking to offer new contracts to Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane to ensure their stays at Anfield are extended beyond 2023, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in the European market.

Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool, has always tended to invest in youngsters and rarely offers substantial contracts to players in their 30s. In the case of Gini Wijnaldum, who was not offered a contract extension, they testified in the same way. The Dutchman’s contract with Jurgen Klopp expired this summer, and he was free to go as a free agent. Wijnaldum, who joined PSG ahead of the 2021-22 season, will turn 31 in November, while Henderson, who will be 33 when his current contract expires in the summer of 2023, will be 31.

According to soccer website Teamtalk, talks with Liverpool and Henderson’s representation are presently underway, although the negotiations are in a “difficult and sensitive scenario.”

Henderson, who took over as Liverpool captain from Steven Gerrard in 2015, recently celebrated ten years with the Merseyside club.

Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of PSG, is a noted admirer of Henderson, who ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a Premier League title. He has also led Liverpool to Champions League victory, and interestingly, Liverpool overcame Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 final in Madrid, which was managed by Pochettino at the time.

PSG has made a habit of signing veteran players on hefty agreements in recent years, as evidenced by its free-agent signings of Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum.