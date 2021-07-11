Jordan Henderson is a professional football player. The facts cannot be denied, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should reevaluate his plans.

Jordan Henderson would have been the first choice at Euro 2020 if he hadn’t been injured.

That is without a doubt the case.

More than playing a part in Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs, as well as England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, the Liverpool captain is crucial for club and country and has been for a number of years.

However, due to a groin injury sustained in February, the 31-year-old will have to make do with a replacement role in this summer’s European Championships.

Gareth Southgate has limited his playing time throughout the tournament, making his first appearance off the bench against Czech Republic in the Three Lions’ last group encounter.

However, in the knockout stages, the midfielder has made crucial cameo appearances to help England beat Germany, Ukraine, and Denmark.

Given that the Three Lions were up against an engine room that included Marco Veratti, Jorginho, and Nicolo Barella, Henderson’s first start of the tournament may have come in the Euro 2020 final.

After all, he can offer something Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips can’t: a wealth of experience and championships at the highest level.

When evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of his chosen midfield tandem during the Euros, Southgate was enigmatic, and it was no surprise to see them retained against the Italians.

Of course, that didn’t stop England manager Gareth Southgate from making one change: Bukayo Saka was replaced by Kieran Trippier as the Three Lions reverted to the 3-4-2-1 configuration that helped them beat Germany.

And kudos to Southgate for nailing his tactics and making that crucial decision.

After taking the lead through an early Luke Shaw half-volley, England outsmarted Italy throughout the first half, with both Manchester United’s Shaw and Trippier flourishing at wing-back.

When Italy equalized in the second half, Henderson Southgate was called upon to help reclaim midfield control as England resorted to a 4-2-3-1 formation in an attempt to end a 55-year drought.

Throughout the tournament, Southgate has had to explain his decisions, including his decision to stick with Harry Kane despite his lack of form.