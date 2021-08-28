Jordan Henderson has received a request from Liverpool fans before of their match against Chelsea.

On Saturday evening, Liverpool will host Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield, in what will be the greatest test for both teams thus far this season.

In their first two games, Liverpool have defeated Norwich City and Burnley, while Chelsea have defeated Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

For the first time since the outbreak began last Saturday, Anfield was packed to capacity as Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane led Jurgen Klopp’s side to a second consecutive victory.

The Reds will now need the stadium to be rocking again when they face Thomas Tuchel’s side this evening.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool spoke on the atmosphere versus Burnley and the added motivation the fans provide.

“After nearly 18 months of not playing in front of a full house at Anfield, we will play in front of a full house for the second time in a week today,” Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard wrote in his programme notes. “I believe I can speak for all of the lads when I say that we can’t wait.

“Whenever I speak with previous players, they usually have stories to share about how the fans created an environment that motivated them while also intimidating opponents. The present generation is in the same boat.

“I can tell you that in the days and weeks building up to the Burnley game, we as players were discussing the possibility of fans returning to Anfield.

“It was difficult to hear ourselves think at the start of the game, let alone pick up whatever directions we were shouting to one another, but that is precisely how we want it to be. Every time we visit Anfield, we want it to be like that.

“I have no doubt that today will be the same as yesterday. Chelsea is always a top-tier opponent, and they arrive at Anfield as European champions, so it goes without saying that everyone who bleeds Liverpool red will have to be at their best.”

Liverpool’s last meeting with Chelsea at Anfield ended in a 1-0 loss to the London club, with Klopp’s team in a tight struggle for fourth place at the end of the previous season.

