Jordan Henderson has expressed his emotions about Liverpool’s approach for Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool’s top transfer target for next summer is Jude Bellingham, but the Reds would reportedly have to spend a club-record £80 million for the teenager.

Following his initial season with Borussia Dortmund, the 18-year-old has established himself as one of the world’s most outstanding young players, and Jurgen Klopp is reportedly anxious to bring Bellingham back to England.

According to the Daily Star, the Reds have identified Bellingham as their top target for the end of the season, with owners FSG reportedly planning to spend more on him than they spent on Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

The predicament of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been solved.

Jordan Henderson, a fixture in Gareth Southgate’s England squads, is a huge supporter of the boy and has already acted as a mentor to him after playing alongside him for the Three Lions last week.

Henderson, who was on loan at Coventry City from Sunderland when he was 18, confessed, “He’s miles ahead of me when I was that age.”

“At such a young age, he demonstrates incredible maturity both on and off the field. You can tell how eager he is to be a top player, and he possesses all of the necessary skills.

“I was attempting to assist as much as possible, but to be honest, he is a quality player who has demonstrated that in Dortmund’s important games. Every time I see him, he seems to be becoming stronger.

“I don’t want to overly praise him or put too much pressure on him, but he has a good head on his shoulders, and I’m told he has a good family, which you can see is an essential part of him.

“I believe he will be a top player in the future.”

With the Liverpool captain’s glowing endorsement of his abilities, it’s evident that Bellingham would strengthen the Reds’ midfield if he moved to Anfield.

Though he will not seek a transfer away from Dortmund, the Star reports that he sees himself playing in the Premier League in the future.

His contributions to the German team were outstanding. “The summary has come to an end.”