Jordan Henderson has been training with the England squad ahead of the friendly against Romania.

Jordan Henderson joined the England group for a training session ahead of the final Euro 2020 warm-up friendly against Romania on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions began their Euro preparations with a 1-0 victory over fellow finalists Austria at the Riverside Stadium.

That friendly was supposed to be Liverpool captain Henderson’s first appearance for club or country since groin surgery in February, but he was forced to withdraw due to discomfort on the morning of the match.

The 30-year-old, though, practiced with the group ahead of Saturday’s match against Romania at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe Park training ground.

