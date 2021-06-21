Jordan Henderson has been given a chance to play in Euro 2020, whereas Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been forced to isolate themselves.

After word broke that England and Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount would have to self-isolate, Jordan Henderson might earn his first start of the European Championships.

Despite testing negative, the Champions League winners are isolating as a precaution after being seen colliding with Scotland player Billy Gilmour during England’s 0-0 draw with the Scots on Friday night.

On Monday morning, the 20-year-old returned a positive test, just one day before their important Group D match against Croatia at Hampden Park.

Now he will isolate for ten days, but a loss would see Scotland ousted and Gilmour’s tournament come to an end.

Because England’s goalless draw on Friday failed to take them into first place in Group D, the last group encounter against leaders Czech Republic will be crucial in determining who will finish first.

Because of the nature of the case, there is no set timeframe for how long the Chelsea duo will be required to isolate.

“Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolated as a precaution at this time and in conjunction with Public Health England [PHE], after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match,” the FA said in a statement.

“Pending further conversations with PHE, the pair will be kept separate from the rest of the England players and extended support crew.

“On Monday afternoon, the entire squad conducted lateral flow tests, which all came back negative, just as the UEFA pre-match PCR testing on Sunday.

“While maintaining in touch with PHE, we will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime.”

The decision gives an opportunity for Liverpool captain Henderson, who has yet to start a competitive match since suffering a groin injury in the first half of the Merseyside Derby against Everton in February.

He did play in the last warm-up match against Romania, where he missed a penalty, but he has yet to play a minute at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate currently has Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, and Henderson available for Tuesday’s match at Wembley.

