Jordan Henderson has aided the search for a new Jadon Sancho for Liverpool supporters.

On the pitch, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had only a minor role in England’s march to the European Championships final this summer, but off it, he was a force to be reckoned with.

On the field, Harry Kane was England’s captain under Gareth Southgate, but off it, a number of players, not least Henderson, played an important role.

Henderson’s friendship with teenage Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, for example, will undoubtedly leave an indelible impact on the 17-year-old, who has already been linked with a move to Anfield on several occasions.

In the quarter-finals against Ukraine, Henderson came off the bench to score the fourth goal in a 4-0 victory, his first senior goal for his country.

Henderson found himself free in the penalty area six minutes after replacing Declan Rice in Rome, and he firmly headed Mason Mount’s corner into the back of the net.

The rest of the squad’s reaction spoke volumes.

On a Blood Red podcast special, Daily Mirror chief football writer John Cross commented, “To watch the other players celebrate alongside him [was great].”

“Gareth Southgate mentioned it later, saying how happy Jude Bellingham and Conor Coady were to see it.

“Bellingham is going to be a fantastic player, and that is the point: he can be around this squad, and we talk about how essential it is to participate in competitions.

“I don’t think Jordan Henderson will have a bigger impact on what Jude Bellingham can take away from this tournament than he does – he has so much to offer.”

Bellingham’s ecstatic reaction was clearly noticed by Liverpool fans.

The Midlands-born youngster only joined Dortmund last summer, but he has already made such strides that he started Champions League games last season and has established himself as an important member of the Bundesliga side.

Bellingham might become the next Jadon Sancho if he is connected with Liverpool frequently over the next few years, with Reds fans anxious to see him join.

Bellingham was connected with Liverpool over a year ago, but the deal fell through. The summary comes to a close.