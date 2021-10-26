Jordan Henderson defies Scott McTominay to set a new Premier League record.

“Look at Jordan Henderson’s performance, that’s gold.”

As he said on Match Of The Day 2, Ian Wright was quite impressed with Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s performance in the Reds’ 5-0 triumph at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Henderson’s assist enabled Mohamed Salah to accomplish one of the most spectacular hat-tricks in football history. It was Liverpool’s sixth league goal this season as a result of an Opta-defined through pass, giving them the most in Europe’s top five leagues in 2021-22. ( per WhoScored ).

“For me, this is one of the season’s best passes. “Everyone would be going into one if De Bruyne had done it,” Wright continued.

While Henderson’s exquisite assist was perhaps the highlight of his performance against Manchester United, it was far from the only aspect of his efforts that merited praise. One figure in particular stood out.

With Liverpool in complete control of the game and United reduced to ten men for the last 33 minutes (including stoppage time), the visitors were bound to dominate possession.

Henderson, who played as the deepest lying and most central midfielder, was instrumental in this, providing a steady presence throughout the game. Later, it was found that his 144 touches on Sunday were the most by any player in a Premier League match this season ( via BBC ).

Almost every one of those touches was a pass, with the 31-year-old just missing six of the 134 he attempted.

The fact that only three of them happened when he was being pressed by United players emphasizes how ineffective their press was on the day, but it also implies that Henderson would have had little trouble finding his teammates.

They weren’t all straightforward passes, however. Long has it been said of Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard that he is only capable of playing it safe, with simple passes backwards towards defenders reflecting his limit of ambition.

At Old Trafford, there were clearly passes that suited this description, with the. “Summary ends.”