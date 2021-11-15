Jordan demands an investigation into the sex of an Iranian footballer.

Jordan has asked the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to investigate the sex of an Iranian women’s football goalie, despite Tehran’s denial of any wrongdoing.

Iran qualified for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in its history after defeating Jordan 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw on September 25.

Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, the president of the Jordan Football Association, tweeted a letter on Sunday “requesting a gender verification check” on the Iranian goalkeeper in question, implying that the keeper was a man disguised as a woman.

If accurate, Hussein regarded it as “a very severe situation,” and