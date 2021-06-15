Jordan Cousins joins Wigan after leaving Stoke City.

Following his departure from Stoke, Wigan have signed midfielder Jordan Cousins.

The 27-year-old, who played for England under-20s, has signed a two-year deal with Leam Richardson’s Sky Bet League One club.

He has previously played for Charlton and QPR and has made 39 Championship appearances for the Potters in the last two seasons.

Cousins told the League One club’s website, “I came down here a couple of weeks ago and was blown away by the facilities and what the manager had to say, and I’m looking forward to getting going.”

“It’s a new challenge for me, but one I’m excited to take on.

“I’ve been to the training ground and around the DW Stadium, and I’m feeling a really positive feel. I’m excited to get started.”