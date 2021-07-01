Jonny Hill’s journey to Lions starter began with a hole in one.

Jonny Hill’s maiden hole in one on the golf field set off a rollercoaster year that ended with his selection in the British and Irish Lions team to meet the Sigma Lions on Saturday.

Hill attributes a stroke of luck at Exeter Golf and Country Club a year ago with kindling a period of his life that has included his England debut, domestic, European, and international titles, as well as setbacks.

The loss to Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership final on Saturday was another twist in the tale, but 24 hours later he was heading to Johannesburg with the Lions, and the Chiefs second row has a chance to write a new chapter at Emirates Airline Park.

“I had a hole in one in golf this time last year – tomorrow (Friday) actually. Hill stated, “This is my first ever one.”

“It was a 600-yard par five! It was a 120-yard par three with a pitching wedge. I didn’t thin it, just gave it a good fade and it rolled in. That was a great accomplishment, and it was truly where it all began.

“The Exeter guys and I trained like maniacs in lockdown. Because there was nothing else to do, we decided to train in our own homes.

“We received a lot of equipment and returned to playing in the Premiership in August. ‘You boys seem ready to go,’ said (Exeter director of rugby) Rob Baxter, and we replied, ‘We were ready months ago, Rob.’

“We went on to win the two trophies, and then I went off the next weekend to play in the Six Nations championship team. We won the Autumn Nations Cup four weeks later. We had to work hard for it, but it was another victory.

“We battled back and forth throughout the club season, which had its ups and downs. It wasn’t all sunshine and roses. Over the holidays, we dropped a handful of key games.

“After that, we traveled to the Six Nations and stuff like that. (This is a brief piece.)