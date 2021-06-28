Jonas Eidevall has been named as Arsenal’s new head coach.

The 38-year-old Swede replaces Joe Montemurro in the Women’s Super League side from Rosengard.

“I am honoured to be taking this role,” Eidevall remarked on Arsenal’s official website. Arsenal has a long and illustrious history, having achieved more success than any other English women’s team. I’d want to add my name to this list of honors.

“It’s critical that we win, and we’ll go all out to do so, but it’s even more critical that we live our beliefs and protect the club badge on a daily basis. I’m looking forward to doing that at Arsenal.”

Eidevall led men’s side Lunds BK before transitioning to women’s football with Rosengard, where he served as assistant and later head coach, overseeing the team’s back-to-back Swedish league victories in 2013 and 2014.

After a brief stint as Henrik Larsson’s assistant coach at Helsingborg, he returned to Rosengard and led them to a Swedish Cup victory in 2018 and a league title the following year. Last season, the squad advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals.

“Jonas was the standout candidate of everyone we considered for this post, and we think he’ll be a terrific match to be the head coach of Arsenal Women,” said Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham. It was critical for us to find the proper person to represent our club both on and off the field.

“In terms of his coaching style, he will deliver the type of football that Arsenal supporters desire. He prefers to play high-tempo, attractive, aggressive football on the front foot.

“The thing that really came out in all of our interactions with Jonas is how much he wanted to join Arsenal and his desire to be part of this club, his desire to be part of our future and to help us deliver our ambitions going forward. As a result, we’re ecstatic that he’ll be joining us.”

