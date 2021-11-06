Jon Otsemobor, a former Liverpool kid, discusses being shot, being arrested during training, and El-Hadji Diouf’s crazy party.

Jon Otsemobor’s interview is unlike most others.

We talked about being shot in the backside, getting jailed at training, and El-Hadji Diouf gate-crashing his flat with numerous scantily dressed pals in the half-hour he spent with The Washington Newsday on a sweltering day in May last year, before he completed a run around Sefton Park.

However, Otsemobor, who made his Liverpool debut on this day in 2002, is a likable character. He’s been coaching his son’s under-eight squad and hopes to one day return to Liverpool in some way…

He responds, “It would be an honor.”

After retiring from football in 2014, he dabbled in property management and personal training, but both pursuits have been put on hold for the time being as he pursues his coaching credentials.

He also waxes ecstatic about representing Liverpool – the club he grew up supporting despite being given a YTS by Everton – and what it means for a young Scouser to play for his hometown club.

Basically, it’s a half-hour to remember.

During his two-and-a-half hour appearance on Under the Cosh, Otsemobor recently discussed being shot in Wonderbar on Slater Street in the city center in 2003.

He said that the shooting, which took place less than a year after his Liverpool debut, was an unfortunate accident caused by a mix-up of identities; he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Fortunately, the bullet missed Otsemobor’s hip and traveled straight through his buttocks. However, it did amputate the finger of a partygoer nearby, who ended up at the same hospital that night.

Another victim was shot that night, prompting speculation that Otsemobor was connected in the Liverpool gang scene. He confesses that he grappled with this notion at times.

“The individuals who matter to me, my close friends and family, they know who I am and what I’m about,” Otsemobor, 38, says.

“I believe that the neighbourhood in which I grew up, Speke, is not the best in Liverpool.

“There’s always been trouble there over the years, and even if accidents like that didn’t happen, I was always going to with the group of friends I was with.”

