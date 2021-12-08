Jon Jones’ Urinary Testosterone Levels Were ‘Literally Like A Female,’ According To UFC Rumors.

After more than four years, a surprising accusation is made about Jon Jones’ drug test results, which cost him his UFC adversary Daniel Cormier’s knockout victory.

Fans would have been convinced that former UFC light heavyweight Jones was definitely better than Cormier if it hadn’t been for the difficulties with performance enhancing substances and other issues.

This was not the case, as “Bones'” spectacular knockout victory over “DC” was reversed shortly after their rematch in 2017 owing to a chemical discovered in Jones’ urine.

Derek from MPMD (“More Plates More Dates”), a well-known health and bodybuilding expert, recounts what transpired at the time, claiming that Jones’ testing revealed urinary testosterone levels that were similar to those of “a girl.”

“There’s a lot of different things that could be going on, but ultimately for him (Jon Jones), he got it in his system, and on paper when you look at his testosterone and epitestosterone when he fought DC, they were so out of whack that it wouldn’t be explainable in my opinion by anything other than some sort of suppression of your system via the use of something,” Derek explained during a recent appearance on “JRE.”

“Probably not,” he added, “suppression to the point where he looks like a female.” “Normally, the levels would be more than ten times more than what he had in general. Urinary testosterone levels were in the single digits, when they should have been in the 60s or higher. He was about four years old.” Jones addressed the topic in 2018, stating that certain “turinabol metabolites” were discovered in his system based on what he had learned.

According to the former UFC champion, he is unaware of the full depth of his body’s affects.

But, in the end, he was hinting that he hadn’t taken any new drugs that could have been the cause of everything.

Jones remarked at the UFC 232 post-fight press conference, “I’m learning about this turinabol and I hear it might be in my body for the next seven years, which is extremely scary.”

“They found a long-term metabolite in my body in the first drug test incident with Daniel Cormier,” he added. “No short-term metabolites were discovered in my body.” I’m not sure how long it’s been in my body, but I’d like to fight at some point to get my Daniel Cormier fight. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.