On Saturday, goalkeeper Sean Johnson was the hero as New York City FC won the MLS Cup for the first time in a penalty shootout over the Portland Timbers.

At a rain-soaked Providence Park in Portland, City goalie Johnson saved two Portland penalty kicks to give New York a 4-2 shootout victory.

Johnson’s two early stops allowed Alex Callens to blast the game-winning spot-kick past Steve Clark of Portland.

“We told them before the shootout to ‘Embrace the moment,'” Johnson stated later. “I simply wanted to be present and assist the squad in any way I could.

“We made a significant contribution. I was able to save a few, and the rest were buried by the boys.” Ronny Deila, the Norwegian manager of the New York Knicks, paid respect to his team’s never-say-die attitude, subsequently keeping a pledge to strip down to his undies in front of players and traveling supporters.

The former Celtic manager commented, “It was a crazy game.”

“We had complete control of the game, and I was confident that we would win it in 90 minutes, but they scored. We were shattered.

“But we’ve had so many setbacks this year. This particular collection of players is a winner. It was nothing more than a roller coaster ride.” After a 1-1 stalemate after extra time, the Major League Soccer championship game went to penalties.

Earlier in the game, Portland scored a contentious equalizer in the final seconds of stoppage time to send the game to extra time.

After Valentin Castellanos’ 41st-minute header gave them a merited lead, New York City appeared to be seconds away from their first MLS title.

However, as time ticked away, Portland pushed forward in quest of an equalizer.

After dominating the game for lengthy stretches, City’s nerves got the better of them, as they failed to clear their lines efficiently as the Timbers surged.

Finally, the pressure told as Colombian attacker Yimmi Chara’s speculative header into the area caused fear in the City defense.

City defender Callens blocked Jaroslaw Niezgoda’s shot, but it merely fell into the path of attacker Felipe Mora, who slammed his finish past Johnson.

City’s players screamed angrily after defender Maxim Chanot appeared to be fouled by Portland’s Larrys Mabiala in the build-up, but the goal stood.

Earlier in the game, New York City had dominated a gritty affair, controlling possession for long stretches without putting Clark in serious danger.

