John Wall meets with Rockets management for clearance to return to action, according to NBA rumors.

John Wall has yet to appear in an NBA game this season, but that could change.

The five-time All-Star is on the market, but no team has expressed interest in acquiring him from the Houston Rockets.

Wall, on the other hand, looks to be fed up with waiting and wants to do more than just sit on the Rockets bench.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 2010 NBA Draft’s first overall pick met with Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Stephen Silas on Sunday, November 28 to discuss a possible comeback.

As of this writing, there is no consensus on whether or not Wall will play for the Rockets.

Although he aspires to be a starter, ESPN said that the 31-year-old guard could take a role similar to that of Derrick Rose with the New York Knicks.

This means that, if Wall wants to play in the NBA this season, he’ll have to come off the bench and play spot minutes.

The Rockets are focusing more on their youthful core, especially Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

However, Wall’s impromptu meeting with Rockets management could be appropriate, given that Green is out with a hamstring injury suffered in the team’s game against the Chicago Bulls on November 24.

Green is likely to miss at least a week due to a strained left hamstring, according to the most recent update from ESPN on the second overall choice in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Even if the 19-year-old returns, Silas is unlikely to press the issue and give him his normal playing time.

As a result, giving Wall an opportunity to play for the Rockets may make sense.

With a 3-16 win-loss record, they are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

The Rockets had been on a 15-game losing streak until their last two victories.

Wall may also be aware that if he remains on the bench, his value would deteriorate. He has no intention of accepting a contract buyout.

If he exercises his player option, the 2014 NBA Slam Dunk champion would earn $44.3 million this season and $47.4 million next season.

Aside from that, the money he may make might not be as meaningful unless he is on the court and demonstrating his worth to any organization.