John W Henry and his wife Linda are involved in a labor dispute at a Boston newspaper.

In the United States, John W Henry is in the middle of a brawl with employees of the Boston Globe, which he owns privately.

Henry, who bought the Globe privately rather than through his Fenway Sports Group firm in a $70 million deal from the New York Times Company in 2013, has seen both he and his wife Linda Pizzuti Henry, the CEO of Boston Globe Media Partners (BGMP), come under fire from unions representing Globe employees over workplace contracts.

The Boston Newspaper Guild (BNG), which represents employees at the Globe and other Henry-owned publications such as Boston.com and STAT News, claims that their contracts expired at the end of 2018 and that they have been unable to reach an agreement with Globe management over new contracts since then, threatening their workplace protections.

The BNG has also questioned the use of Jones Day, a law company that was used by former US President Donald Trump during his time in office in an attempt to reverse election results following his defeat by current President Joe Biden in 2020.

“For nearly 1,000 days, our owners have not handled their employees in a”trailblazing” manner, aiming to destroy our union using a law firm that supported former President Trump in his drive to discredit election results and dismantle our democracy,” according to a BNG statement.

“In today’s media industry, when outlets are purchased and sold, basic job security provisions including successorship, just cause in discipline, limited outsourcing, arbitration, and seniority rights are vital. Despite this, ownership has fought for three years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to remove these long-standing safeguards.

“While we’ve been battling for a fair contract, Globe reporters have won a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting and put their lives on the line to provide crucial daily news coverage amid a worldwide pandemic.”

“Reporters are infamously underpaid and overworked in our industry.

“Unlike so many other newsrooms, Globe journalists are unified through the Boston Newspaper Guild, which our proud union members have fought for.”

