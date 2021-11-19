John Morrison and Hit Row lead the latest round of WWE talent announcements.

After releasing its newest wave of releases, which includes some of the company’s most well-known personalities, WWE continues to eliminate its plethora of talent.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE wrestlers John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker have all been cut from the business.

According to previous reports, WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis stated via email that the move was prompted by budget cuts, which Sapp confirmed.

The majority of the people mentioned have become huge fan favorites, therefore this is a huge blow to the WWE fandom.

Except for a show-stealing Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles on Night 1 of Wrestlemania 36, Morrison’s work since returning to the business has been mediocre at best because he was not featured in important storylines.

The release of the remaining members of Hit Row is the major story here.

B-Fab was one of the many superstars let go a few weeks ago, and it now appears that the top-tier pro wrestling promotion is cutting all relations with them.

Hit Row’s star was rising, as they had been dazzling the WWE Universe with their in-ring talents and mic work, causing backstage officials to call them up.

The limelight, on the other hand, had been abruptly taken away from them, and they had been allowed little time to shine.

Fans have been questioning if the call-up was for nought now that the group is no longer active.

Since WWE had recently brought Hit Row up from NXT to the SmackDown brand during the draft, Jason Jones of The Athletic was one of the most vociferous supporters of Hit Row’s discharge.

Cutting Nox is another another perplexing decision, as the women’s roster has been severely depleted of quality that may have served as future building stones.

Prior to the WWE Draft splitting the duo up, Nox was tagging with Shotzi Blackheart, and she now finds herself on the free-agent market.

All indications point to WWE continuing to develop talent through NXT 2.0 before promoting them to the main roster or selling the company completely.

This round of releases will leave a sour taste in the mouths of WWE fans everywhere, but all they can do now is wait and watch if their favorite will be among the next set of superstars to be released.