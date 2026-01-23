John Laird Resigns as Morton Chairman After Sustained Online Abuse

John Laird has stepped down as the chairman of Greenock Morton Football Club, citing an escalation of online harassment that has severely impacted his personal and professional life. The 40-year veteran of the club expressed his deep disappointment in his resignation statement, highlighting the toll that abusive online comments and threats directed at him and his family had taken.

Impact of Online Abuse on Personal Life

Laird, who had been a key figure at Cappielow for over four decades, described how what started as football-related criticism grew into personal attacks. He stated that the abuse—ranging from threatening messages to defamatory remarks—had crossed a line, forcing him to reconsider his role at the club. “This situation is no longer tolerable, and I cannot allow my continued association with the club to negatively and distressfully affect myself and those closest to me,” Laird explained.

His resignation follows a similar decision made by Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell, who also stepped down after enduring a backlash from some of the club’s supporters. Laird’s departure marks a turning point for the club, as Morton is also in the midst of appointing a new manager following Dougie Imrie’s exit. Both Ian Murray and James McPake have been linked to the vacant role.

Laird’s tenure at Morton was marked by both support and criticism, with many fans rallying behind him, while others expressed dissatisfaction with his leadership. Despite the challenges, Laird remained committed to the club until the online abuse reached a level he could no longer ignore.

In his resignation letter, Laird expressed gratitude for the many supporters who treated him with respect over the years, acknowledging the strain the situation had placed on him and his family. “I wish the club, the board of directors, the administration staff, management team and playing staff every success for the future,” he added.