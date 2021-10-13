John Henry, a Liverpool midfielder, is ‘too excellent’ to sit on the bench after a 20-month absence.

According to former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, Alex Oxlade-lack Chamberlain’s of playing time at Liverpool is “criminal.”

Since beginning the season opener against Norwich, the midfielder has only played eight minutes of Premier League football.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, has started twice in the Champions League, but Robinson believes a player of his calibre should not be on the bench.

With the admissions of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, a Liverpool legend claims transfer panic.

“He’s far too talented not to be on the field.” “It’s a crime,” he said.

“However, I don’t think Liverpool will let him go in January.” Salah and Mane will compete in the African Cup of Nations, and he is one of the few players capable of playing in those wide positions.

“He provides them with a midfield and front line option.” It will be difficult to replace someone like that. “He’s the ideal player,” Liverpool owner John W Henry told reporters in America after the Boston Red Sox won the World Series.

The Reds’ majority owner has not talked directly to the media since February 2020, but on Monday night in Boston, he shared his thoughts with journalists.

Henry also owns the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball, who were playing in the postseason against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite the fact that Henry did not mention Liverpool specifically, he did mention something that is relevant to the situation on Merseyside.

This season, Premier League matches were allowed to be filled to capacity, a circumstance that is quite similar to what is happening across the pond.

MLB fans were only able to return early this month, and Henry believes their presence aided the Red Sox’s post-season run.

When analyzing key aspects of the Red Sox’s performance, Henry said, “Getting the fans back.” “It just made all the difference from the minute we started having the fans back for October.”