John Heitinga on Everton’s prospective pursuit of Denzel Dumfries: ‘He’s got the power.’

Following his excellent performance for the Netherlands on Sunday evening, John Heitinga feels that more clubs will be interested in Denzel Dumfries.

The Dutch kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-2 win over Ukraine in Amsterdam this weekend, with the PSV defender scoring the game-winning goal five minutes from time.

Over the previous several weeks, the 25-year-old has been connected with a transfer to Goodison Park, with Marcel Brands apparently leading the hunt as the club looks to appoint a new manager.

When questioned about a possible Goodison move, former Blues star Heitinga told the Stadium Astro YouTube channel after Sunday’s Netherlands match that he believes Dumfries’ performance will have drawn the attention of a lot of teams.

“I just chatted with him, he’s not even weary,” the former Dutch international stated. He was sprinting up and down the right side of the road. How many times did he spend time in the box? What an amazing performance.

“He’s got the power, he’s got the strength.”

“That is why Euro 2020 is also a platform for players to advertise themselves.” I expect more teams to be interested in Dumfries as a result of his performance.

“He has skills, but he isn’t the best player in terms of technique.” He definitely needs to work on his final pass.

“But he’s the man of the match for me.” It’s also about the formation and whether it’s the right match for him, so Frank De Boer deserves praise.

“Dumfries deserves all the credit tonight.”