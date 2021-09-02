John Cena Discloses Who Is The “Best Ever” WWE Superstar.

When given the opportunity, John Cena never hesitates to express his thoughts.

After defeating Edge at the 2021 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the 16-time champion made an unexpected comeback to the WWE after a 15-month hiatus to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Cena was in a training program with Reigns building up to their match at WWE SummerSlam last August 21, which he lost.

Brock Lesnar entered the ring to confront Reigns, but the Universal Champion exited, prompting Lesnar to strike Cena after the event had ended.

With a Reigns-Lesnar match on the horizon, Cena is taking a well-deserved rest.

Cena discussed his fledgling acting career and his recent time in the WWE ring during his appearance on “That Scene With Dan Patrick.”

More importantly, Cena addressed Lesnar’s return, his new look, and his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Cena admitted, “I didn’t notice the ponytail.” “I realized he was about the size of two Brock Lesnars, and that was about it. He always comes across as cruel and unpleasant, and I believe he’s simply testing the limits to see what he can get away with.”

“However, he is an outlier. He’s one of, if not the best, of all time.”

Lesnar is a freak of nature in his own right.

Professional wrestling fans will recall his shooting star press during his main event match against Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania XIX.

Lesnar has pulled off the move several times in the past, despite botching it during Wrestlemania.

Lesnar tried out for the NFL after becoming dissatisfied with the WWE lifestyle, but his attempt fell through, prompting him to try mixed martial arts.

Lesnar made sure that everyone knew he was a freak of nature by steamrolling his opponents with a mix of speed, strength, and agility that no one his size should be able to match.

Lesnar has since become a draw for tWWE to bring out to battle their top performers, but when he was at the height of his abilities in the 2000s, he lived up to his moniker of “The Next Big Thing.”

The comment carries weight, since Cena was on the verge of breaking his tie with Ric Flair for the most world championships in WWE by defeating Reigns at SummerSlam, bolstering his personal stake in the company. Brief News from Washington Newsday.