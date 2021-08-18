John Barnes has urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to overturn Diogo Jota’s dismissal.

John Barnes has urged Jurgen Klopp to make a difficult choice between Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Firmino came off the bench in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich, but was replaced by Jota in the second half, and both men scored.

Following his role in leading his country to the Copa America final, the Brazilian is currently getting back up to speed.

However, Liverpool veteran John Barnes has urged Klopp to select Firmino above Jota as the Reds prepare to play Burnley in front of a full house for the first time since March 2020.

Barnes stated, “I’ve always thought Firmino is my favorite player of the front three.”

“Salah scores goals and Mane does what he does, but Firmino is the one that makes the team click for me, so I’d pick him every time.

“As a result, I don’t necessarily believe Jota should play in place of the front three.

“You could actually place him in one of the midfield three, because depending on the other two midfielders, Jota could really provide some fantastic strength, and he’s played attacking midfield before.”

Barnes pointed out that despite scoring 10 goals in 20 league appearances so far for Liverpool, the Portuguese international has yet to contribute an assist.

Despite the fact that Liverpool’s number nine only scored nine goals in 36 games last season, Barnes believes Firmino adds another dimension to the team’s performance.

The former Reds striker believes the 29-year-old is vital to unlocking Mohamed Salah’s finest performances because he is more creative than Jota.

Klopp has occasionally used a front four to accommodate all of his offensive options, but Barnes believes that while adhering to Liverpool’s more traditional 4-3-3 formation, the Brazilian striker should always be used.

“I don’t believe Jota should start in place of Firmino. In fact, I believe Firmino is one of our most essential players and the reason Salah is able to score as many goals as he does,” the 57-year-old added.

“As a withdrawn centre-forward, it allows him and [Sadio] Mane to score goals from inward running angles.

"As a result, I don't."

