Johanna Konta was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon owing to intimate contact with the coronavirus.

Johanna Konta has pulled out of Wimbledon after being identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 test, according to organizers.

On Sunday morning, a member of the British number one’s team developed Covid symptoms, and a subsequent PCR test revealed a positive result.

Konta will now have to spend ten days in self-isolation and will be replaced in the Wimbledon singles by China’s Yafan Wang, the lucky loser.

“A member of Johanna Konta’s squad reported with Covid-19 symptoms this morning and was immediately isolated and had a PCR test in accordance with the Championships’ testing protocols,” the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement.

“After receiving a favorable result, the AELTC, in collaboration with Public Health England, identified Johanna Konta as a close contact.

“She has been pulled from the Championships due to government legislation requiring her to self-isolate for 10 days.

“All of Johanna’s and her teammate’s earlier tests, conducted as part of the Championships’ regulations, had come back negative. Both people have been informed of the positive test and close contact categorization, and they will be self-isolating for the next 10 days.”