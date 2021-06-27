Johanna Konta was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon owing to intimate contact with the coronavirus.

On the eve of Wimbledon, British number one Johanna Konta was ruled out because a member of her squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old, who was seeded 27, was classed as a close contact of a positive case, organizers stated late Sunday evening.

On Sunday morning, a member of Konta’s three-person team of fiance Jackson Wade, coach Dan Smethurst, and fitness coach Gill Myburgh had Covid symptoms, and a PCR test revealed a positive result.

Konta, who is expected to fall well below the top 30, will now have to spend ten days in self-isolation and will be replaced in the singles draw by China’s lucky loser Wang Yafan.

“A member of Johanna Konta’s team presented with Covid-19 symptoms this morning and was immediately separated and subjected to a PCR test in accordance with the Championships’ testing protocols,” the All England Club said in a statement.

“After receiving a favorable result, the AELTC, in collaboration with Public Health England, identified Johanna Konta as a close contact.

“She has been pulled from the Championships due to government legislation requiring her to self-isolate for 10 days.

“All of Johanna’s and her teammate’s earlier tests, conducted as part of the Championships’ regulations, had come back negative. Both people have been informed of the positive test and close contact categorization, and they will be self-isolating for the next 10 days.”

Konta had played herself into form on the grass by winning her first title in four years in Nottingham two weeks ago. She had reached the quarter-finals at SW19 two years ago and the semi-finals two years prior.

She then withdrew from tournaments in Birmingham and Eastbourne to rest her problematic knee and make sure she was ready for Wimbledon.

Konta, who was scheduled to play Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday, was upbeat at her press conference on Saturday, but she must now focus on the Tokyo Olympics, where she is competing in both singles and doubles.

