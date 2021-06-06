Johanna Konta has broken up with her coach Dimitri Zavialoff for the second time.

Johanna Konta, the British number one, will face the grass-court season without a coach after parting up with Dimitri Zavialoff.

Following her first-round loss at the French Open, Konta said she had split up with Zavialoff for the second time. She is competing in the Viking Open in Nottingham as part of her Wimbledon preparations.

After parting ways ahead of the 2021 season, the couple reunited in November, after Konta had reached a grand slam semi-final and two quarter-finals during their time together.

On the other side, the 30-year-old want to take a different path.

“We are no longer working together. “I didn’t broadcast it in any way,” she stated ahead of her performance in Nottingham.

“It was just me thinking about how I wanted to do things in the future and how I wanted to construct a team around me,” says the author.

“We split on good terms, and Dimitri will continue to play a significant role in my professional and personal life. It’s as simple as that.

“We just made that decision; it has nothing to do with where we are in the season or where we are not in the season, or whether it is grass season or not.

“I’m still surrounded by people; my team isn’t made up of a single person. I still feel supported, and I believe I have a good opportunity of continuing to work hard in order to compete at a high level.”

While the French Open is still on clay, Konta is already getting used to playing on grass for the first time in two years after a coronavirus wiped out his 2020 season.

Konta has had some of her best results on this surface in the past, and she is excited to return.

She remarked of her first hit on grass on Thursday, “It was so much fun being back on the surface.” “The sun was shining, it was a beautiful day in London, and it felt great to be back on the surface.”

"It's been two years since we've been on it," says the narrator.