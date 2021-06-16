Joey Carbery and Caelan Doris have been recalled for Ireland’s summer Tests.

Caelan Doris and Joey Carbery have been recalled for summer Tests against Japan and the United States, while Andy Farrell’s experimental squad includes 11 players who have never played for Ireland. In the absence of veteran fly-half Johnny Sexton, who has been left out despite being overlooked by the British and Irish Lions, Leinster lock James Ryan will captain the 37-man group. Munster’s Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley, Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley, and Ross Molony, Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole, and Nick Timoney, and Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, and Paul Boyle are among the uncapped players.

On Saturday, July 3 in Dublin, Ireland will face Japan before hosting the United States a week later. For the first time since the 24-14 Guinness Six Nations victory over Wales in February 2020, a small number of supporters will be in attendance at the Aviva Stadium for the fixtures. Doris, a back-rower for Leinster, was expected to be a star in this year’s Six Nations, but she missed the entire tournament due to concussion symptoms. Due to a persistent ankle problem, Munster fly-half Carbery has not played at Test level since the 2019 World Cup. As Farrell seeks to give experience to other players, Sexton and fellow former Lions Cian Healy and Keith Earls have been given a break. The omission of the 35-year-old captain, who has 99 Ireland caps, will allow Carbery to compete for the number 10 jersey with Ulster’s Billy Burns and Leinster’s Harry Byrne.