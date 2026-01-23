Joel Piroe’s Potential Move to Celtic Off the Table

Celtic’s hopes of securing a deal for Leeds United striker Joel Piroe this January have been dashed, with sources close to the player confirming no talks have taken place between the two clubs. Despite recent reports suggesting a loan move for the Dutch forward, Piroe remains committed to proving himself in the Premier League, having yet to find the back of the net in his top-flight appearances this season.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has no intention of parting ways with Piroe, who scored 19 goals in the EFL Championship last season, unless a substantial transfer offer comes in. Given Leeds’ precarious position near the relegation zone, the club’s financial situation dictates that they would only entertain a significant exit deal.

Moreover, Leeds’ connection with the 49ers and their involvement with Rangers complicates any potential move, as Paraag Marathe, a key figure at the club, would be hesitant to allow a player like Piroe to join a direct competitor in Celtic, especially with the Scottish champions currently vying for the title.

Celtic Eye Other Targets Ahead of Busy Week

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Martin O’Neill is still pushing for new signings as the January transfer window nears its conclusion. O’Neill has made it clear that he is looking for reinforcements across several positions, including central defence, midfield, winger, and striker, ahead of a crucial match against Hearts next week.

Reports have also linked Celtic with a loan move for 22-year-old Swiss defender Aurele Amenda, currently at Eintracht Frankfurt. The young player, eager for more playing time, has drawn interest from various European clubs, including Nice, Lorient, Valencia, and several Italian sides. However, it remains to be seen whether Celtic can secure a deal.

O’Neill, whose side faces a vital clash at Tynecastle, stressed the importance of having new players in the squad before that fixture. “It’s absolutely essential,” he said, underlining the urgency of strengthening his team. Celtic’s board, led by Michael Nicholson and Chris McKay, met with O’Neill earlier today for a transfer summit aimed at accelerating their efforts before the window closes on February 2. While O’Neill does not expect any new arrivals this weekend, he remains hopeful that reinforcements will be in place by next week.